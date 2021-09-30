St. Cloud APO Conducting Survey on Transportation Habits

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is asking for help determining where federal funds should be spent to improve transportation in the region.

The APO will be randomly mailing out a Regional Mobility Study to St. Cloud area households. The survey will help the transportation officials see how residents are traveling around the region.

Some surveys will ask residents to track their trips for a day, while others will ask for a diary for one week. All trips should be counted, whether it's by vehicle, bus, biking, walking, and any other means.

The APO says the surveys are critical to understanding how the area's households are meeting their transportation needs and to help plan future projects.

All households that successfully complete the survey will be given a small stipend to compensate them for their time and effort.

All personal information will be kept private and won't be sold to anyone.

