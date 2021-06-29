Public Input Sought on Southwest Beltline Corridor Study

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is asking people in central Minnesota to weigh in on a proposed Southwest Beltline that would connect south St. Cloud to St. Joseph and Waite Park.

APO Executive Director Brian Gibson says it's a priority in their long-term planning efforts...

This southwest extension would start at 33rd Street South and Trunk Highway 15 and continue west before curving north into County Road 75 somewhere between Waite Park and St. Joe. We don't have an exact alignment. That's why we're doing the study.

This phase of the study is asking for public input through a survey and comment period. You can visit the project study website and take the survey there. The survey can be found on the St. Cloud APO's website and Facebook page.

Gibson says construction of the beltline is still years away and doesn't currently have any money set aside to complete it.

