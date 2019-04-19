Special Van Coming to Area to Collect Road Data

ST. CLOUD -- A futuristic-looking van will be roaming the streets around the St. Cloud area this summer as part of an ongoing transportation planning effort.

St. Cloud Area Planning Organization Executive Director Brian Gibson says part of their job is to help their member jurisdictions with transportation needs into the future.

He says they are using a federal grant to hire Good Point Technology in St. Paul to scan the pavement of the busier roadways and collector streets to determine their condition.

Photo courtesy of the Sartell Police Department

Gibson says they'll pass the information along to the five area cities and three counties which make up the APO so they can use it for future transportation planning.

The van will be in the St. Cloud area from the start of June until the end of July.