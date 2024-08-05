St. Cloud APO Seeking Feedback on a Safe Streets Action Plan

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is looking for input on a Safe Streets Action Plan.

The APO is asking drivers, bikers, walkers, and all other stakeholders in the St. Cloud metro area to identify safety trouble spots.

The APO will use the feedback as it writes a transportation safety plan. The study includes St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park and St. Joseph.

To take the survey, visit the St. Cloud APO - Safe Streets for All Safety Action Plan website.

