Richmond River Lake Days will take place this week, July 16-18 in Richmond. Event spokesperson Casey Hopfer joined me on WJON. He says they'll have a extensive list of events that includes a unique event called "Cosmic Adult Big Wheel Rally" at 6pm Friday inside the River Lakes Civic Arena.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Big Wheel Relay Race

Hopfer says this will be the 2nd year they've offered the Cosmic Adult Big Wheel Rally. He says they have black lighting set up with bleachers to watch local people participate in the big wheel relay race. Hopfer believes they are only ones that do this event in Minnesota. He says the idea game from an event on the east coast. Hopfer says last year they had 12 4-person teams.

Celebration Starts Thursday

The celebration kicks off with a citywide garage sale on Thursday with almost 50 individual sales throughout the city. On Friday evening they will offer food vendors, beer stand, main stage entertainment and live music.

Saturday Events

Saturday's events include a craft sale, kids games, a kids tractor pull, inflatables, a 5K, 10K and kids 1K fun run, volleyball tournament, pickleball tournament, bean bag tournament, live music and the parade Saturday night at 7pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Casey Hopfer, click below.