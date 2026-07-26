St. Cloud Man Hospitalized After Midday Crash At Highway 15 Intersection

St. Cloud Man Hospitalized After Midday Crash At Highway 15 Intersection

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was sent to the hospital after a crash in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 8th Street.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 63-year-old Kenneth Grinsell of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 15. Meanwhile, a minivan being driven by 42-year-old Jamie Gorney of Cold Spring was going west on 8th Street.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Grinsell was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gorney was not hurt.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud

Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures

Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.

Come with us as we visit Darwin, Minnesota in pictures

Twine Ball Museum and More
Filed Under: st. cloud crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON