St. Cloud Man Hospitalized After Midday Crash At Highway 15 Intersection
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was sent to the hospital after a crash in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 8th Street.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 63-year-old Kenneth Grinsell of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 15. Meanwhile, a minivan being driven by 42-year-old Jamie Gorney of Cold Spring was going west on 8th Street.
The two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Grinsell was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gorney was not hurt.
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