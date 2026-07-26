ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was sent to the hospital after a crash in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and 8th Street.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 63-year-old Kenneth Grinsell of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 15. Meanwhile, a minivan being driven by 42-year-old Jamie Gorney of Cold Spring was going west on 8th Street.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Grinsell was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gorney was not hurt.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

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