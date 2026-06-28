ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities man had to be taken to the hospital after he crashed the car he was driving on Saturday. The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 94.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 53-year-old Douglas Anderson of Brooklyn Center was going east on I-94 when he made contact with the median barrier near milepost 170. Anderson was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries.

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