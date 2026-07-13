RICE (WJON News) -- The small town of Rice will more than double in population when an annual event returns next week. The third annual Scotty's Kustomz Car and Bike Show will take over Division Street in downtown Rice on July 25th. The show continues to grow and expects close to 3,000 people to attend.

PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal

The event is put on by Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal in Rice, and owner Scotty Evans says he always wanted to host his own show, and it is for a good cause too:

"Our car show benefits the Rice Area Food Shelf, so that's a big thing for us. It's free to come to. It is free to bring a show car, bike, to participate; all we ask for is a donation for the food shelf."

The show will have a huge variety of cars and bikes to see, from drift cars to custom semi-trucks, Mustangs, Camaros, and more. Evans says every type of vehicle is welcome and they have no cutoff year.

PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal

Get our free mobile app

The show has been featured in Rat Rod Magazine.

Co-organizer Elizabeth Wick says they have worked closely with the city as the event continues to grow:

"We worked really closely with the city council and kind of brought in the county engineer just to make sure we were making good choices, kind of got everybody on board and we are stoked! It's going to be great; we've got almost double the space."

Wick says they had over 400 cars and bikes last year, and they expect close to 600 this year.

It is a family-friendly event, and the first 100 kids to come to the registration booth can even get a free Hot Wheels Car. Scotty's Kustomz Car and Bike Show takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. along Division Street in Rice.

PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal

PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal PHOTO courtesy of Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt