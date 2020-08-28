End of Summer St. Cloud Car Show Happening Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota car enthusiasts will have the chance to get out and enjoy an event in St. Cloud this weekend.

Morgan’s Motorplex is hosting its first-ever End of Summer Car Show in the parking lot of Midtown Square Mall on Sunday. CEO Michael Morgan says the show will include a large variety of different vehicles.

It's going to be a wide range of everything. Obviously you've got the Pantowners car club and they kind of gear towards older cars and stuff like that and then you've got the muscle car group around the St. Cloud area, so this is going to be a blend of all of those and it's going to appeal to a wide range of people.

Prizes will be awarded for best domestic, best import, best euro, best bike, and best in show. The cost to enter the show is $15, but the event is free to spectators.

Morgan says part of the focus was on helping local businesses affected by COVID-19. The first 75 participants will receive a goodie bag from Napa Auto Parts. Four items provided by Justice Brothers will be raffled off, and Midtown Bar & Grill will be selling boxed lunches for $10.

The End of Summer Car Show runs from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.