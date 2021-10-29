Trick or Treat Car Parade Returning to Marty This Weekend

KIMBALL -- Halloween is coming a day early in Marty this year.

Morgan’s Motorplex and Pearl Lake Lodge are joining forces for the second annual Trick or Treat Parade on Saturday.

Organizer Michael Morgan says even though the lodge sold earlier this year, new owners Jessica and Chet Wesslin were interested in bringing back the event.

I called and they were like yeah we're more than game to do it again. They knew about it last year, and they want to keep the tradition going.

Pearl Lake Lodge also sponsors the annual Marty St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. Morgan says the event has changed from the evening to the afternoon and is meant to be fun and safe for all ages.

It's free, it gets people out of the house, and it gives them something to do during the day. I know trick or treating is typically 7:00 p.m. or later. This kinda gives parents something to do with their toddler or younger-aged children so it's not past their bedtime kind of thing. And it's safer. You don't have to go knock on somebody's door and ask for candy. It's literally just sit on the side of the road, and we'll throw it at you.

Drivers are asked to dress up their cars, bring lots of candy, and line up on County Road 8 at 2:10 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to wear their costumes as well.

The parade begins at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and no registration is required.

