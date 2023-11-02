This MN Parks & Recreation Department May Have Just Won Halloween

I know we are already past Halloween, but I saw a photo of a Minnesota Parks and Recreation Department on social media, and they NAILED Halloween with their group costume!

Trick-or-treat yo self! Happy Halloween from Saint Paul Parks & Recreation!

This is our 8th annual Halloween photo! View previous Halloween photo reenactments at stpaul.gov/parks-halloween-photo

How awesome was this group costume from the St. Paul Parks and Recreation department? They of course spoofed the cast of NBC's Parks and Recreation and they, in my opinion, nailed it!

The department dressing up at the cast of Parks and Recreation goes back years according to a link associated with the Halloween post.

Each year, Saint Paul Parks and Recreation staff celebrate Halloween by dressing up as our favorite characters from the TV show "Parks and Recreation". From all of us at Saint Paul Parks and Recreation, we wish you a safe and happy Halloween!

I went back and looked at Halloween pictures from years past, and truthfully this years' photo might be the best recreation of a Parks and Recreation group photo yet.

Did you see any truly amazing costumes Tuesday night, or over the weekend? Maybe you got a photo of the amazing costumes? Feel free to send us those pictures using our free app, and if we get enough of them we will feature them on our websites.

