Fun Halloween Houses

Halloween is less than a week away, and it is one of my favorite times of the year. There are so many fun things to do and so many fun costumes and houses decorated all up for the holiday. Below are pictures of houses in the area that caught my eye. If you have a favorite house or see one, email me a photo of it along with its' address and city to paul@wjon.com and I will add it to this post.

10th Ave. S. in Sartell 10th Ave. S. in Sartell loading...

201 Sunwood Park Dr., Waite Park 201 Sunwood Park Dr., Waite Park loading...

709 3rd Ave. S. Waite Park 709 3rd Ave. S. Waite Park loading...

203 Sunwood Park Dr. Waite Park 203 Sunwood Park Dr. Waite Park loading...

Get our free mobile app

1119 Cherrywood Ct, Waite Park 1119 Cherrywood Ct, Waite Park loading...

I thought this one with the vanabago was really fun.

1950 Cooper Ave. S., St. Cloud 1950 Cooper Ave. S., St. Cloud loading...

725 3rd Ave. S., Waite Park 725 3rd Ave. S., Waite Park loading...

425 25th Ave N. St. Cloud 425 25th Ave N. St. Cloud loading...

This one is really cool and even more so when lit up at night. Check back on Friday, and I should have a night photo added to the gallery.