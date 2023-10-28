Trunk Or Treat In Waite Park Sunday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Kids can get their candy rush in early for Halloween Sunday. Waite Park is having their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat in the Fleet Farm parking lot.

Trunk or Treat will feature over 10 vendors handing out candy from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Event Coordinator Alicia King says it is a fun, safe environment for kids to trick or treat:

"It's all taking place in one area so they're not roaming around a neighborhood. It's more secure, can keep an eye on more, and interact more with other children as well."

King says children are encouraged to wear their costumes but dressing up is not required. The event is geared toward younger kids but children of any age can attend.

