Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022 [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Following the success of last month’s event, a local car club hosted another autocross event to put drivers' skills to the test in central Minnesota.

Morgan’s Motorplex and the St. Cloud Eagles Club hosted a Grudge Match Autocross event on Saturday. Drivers broken down into street stock, super street, and street unlimited classes took the course navigating cones as quickly as possible in an attempt to finish with one of the top three times.

Organization founder Michael Morgan says the events are a practice run for the 2022 season, where the goal is to host a monthly circuit with five races and a driver championship.

He says there is also a potential for one more autocross event this year in August or September.

