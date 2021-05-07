Broken Roads Car Show Raising Money for Animal Sanctuary

ST. CLOUD -- A car show in St. Cloud is raising money for a central Minnesota animal sanctuary this weekend.

Morgan’s Motorplex is hosting the Broken Roads Car Show in the St. Mary’s Cathedral parking lot from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

CEO Michael Morgan says the event will not include voting or trophies, and the winner will be selected at random as part of a 50-50 raffle.

If you're more popular in the car world, people are going to vote for you just because of the person that owns the car, so this way there's no prejudice or anything like that. Everybody has the same amount of chance to win.

Morgan says half of the money from participant buy-ins will go toward the grand prize, and the other will benefit Broken Roads Ranch in Eden Valley.

The animal sanctuary is a non-profit that takes in a wide variety of abused, neglected, and surrendered animals including cats, pigs, roosters, donkeys, goats, horses, and ducks.

They have operating costs obviously associated with that. It's kind of one of their hobby things to do, and their source of income was unfortunately cut for two months due to a surgery that one of the owners had to have so he wasn't able to do his career. So, we're going to kind of help them out that way.

Car show participants can register for $15 at the door. Spectators are free.

