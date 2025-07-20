Motorcycle Accident Near Eden Valley Leaves Rider Injured
EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt after a crash near Eden Valley on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:20 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 67-year-old Steven Doll of Cold Spring was going north on Highway 22, and a pickup being driven by 45-year-old John Bischof of Eden Valley was going west on Stearns County Road 49 when they crashed in the intersection.
Get our free mobile app
Doll was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bischof and a 14-year-old boy in his truck were not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!
Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard