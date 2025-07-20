EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt after a crash near Eden Valley on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:20 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 67-year-old Steven Doll of Cold Spring was going north on Highway 22, and a pickup being driven by 45-year-old John Bischof of Eden Valley was going west on Stearns County Road 49 when they crashed in the intersection.

Doll was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bischof and a 14-year-old boy in his truck were not hurt in the crash.

