Classic Cars And More On Display In Chanhassen On Saturdays
CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- Car enthusiasts can check out a huge array of classic cars and more starting this week in Chanhassen. The Cars and Caves auto show is returning to the Chanhassen AutoPlex starting this Saturday and runs every last Saturday of the month through September.
The show will have over 300 vehicles on display, both indoors and outdoors in all makes and models like antiques, exotic, muscle, street rods, and even vintage motorcycles. You can also check out some of the more than 120 customized garages, or "Caves," during the shows. Each Saturday will also feature a different theme and charity partner.
The Chanhassen AutoPlex is a private garage condominium community and is nationally recognized for its exquisite "caves." Cars and Caves is free to attend, and there is free parking both on and off-site, along with food for purchase. Themes for the shows this year are:
April 16 - Open Show
May 31 - Classics (25 Years or Older)
June 28 - Italian (Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lambo, etc.)
July 26 - American (Ford, GM, Mopar, Pontiac, etc.)
August 30 - British (MG, Mini, Aston, Jag, McLaren)
September 27 - German (Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, VW)
