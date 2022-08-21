47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend.

The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.

Get our free mobile app

New this year was the valve cover racing which was split into three different car categories. The event also boasts a swap meet with vendors selling everything from metal signs and old car parts to vintage toys and knick-knacks.

Inside the ice arena, the St. Cloud Antique Auto Club had a display covering the history of the Pan Car as well as some of the earliest motor vehicles produced in the United States.

Food vendors, the craft building, and a model car competition rounded out the festivities.

Visit Marty, Minnesota in Pictures