The city of Sauk Rapids is looking to expand both their residential and business offerings. Sauk Rapids Mayor Jason Ellering joined me on WJON. He says the city saw a residential boom in the early 2000s but he'd still like to see more residential growth in the community.

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Housing

Ellering says it is hard for developers to put the effort in to get these investments going due to the financial commitment. He says the cost of building, land acquisition and infrastructure is so high right now. Ellering says the only projects they've recently been able to more forward are high density housing (apartments). He would like to see more single family homes developed as opposed to high density housing. Ellering would also like to see more Townhome options for residents.

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Current Sauk Rapids

Sauk Rapids currently has a population of 13,862. Jason says a big development in city in the last 15-20 years was the revitalization of the downtown when the new bridge was constructed over the Mississippi River connecting Sauk Rapids to St. Cloud. Ellering says the downtown is the focus of the community. He says residents have indicated to him that they really like the downtown and would like to see it expanded.

Events That Bring the Public Together

Sauk Rapids has recently made an effort to enhance their parks with improvements to the Clearing and Lions Southside Park, along the river. The Rock the Riverside Concert series has been a recent nice addition to the area according to Ellering. Sauk Rapids River Days is held in late June is an event that brings the community together. The Benton County Fair is also held in Sauk Rapids in early August every year.

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Top Employers

The largest employer in Sauk Rapids is now J-Berd, with the school district coming in second. Other notable employers include Good Shepherd, Coborn’s, C&L Distributing, and Huisken Meats.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jason Ellering, click below.