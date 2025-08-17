Pantowners Celebrate 50 Years Of Classic Cars [GALLERY]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It was a milestone day for a long-standing event in St. Cloud this weekend. The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, or Pantowners, held its 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet on Sunday. The cooler weather was perfect for strolling the Benton County Fairgrounds to check out all the street rods, antique cars, and classic trucks.
Read More: Pantowners' Car Show Rolls Into Sauk Rapids
There was also the swap meet for pickers to search out that rusty gold from old street signs, gas pumps, automotive magazines, toys, and vinyl. Plus the crafters' area and delicious fair food. You could even pick up a 50th Anniversary calendar for $2.00 with pictures of some of the cars from the show. The car show costs $8.00 to attend and runs from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Check out the photo gallery of pictures from the show below.
Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]