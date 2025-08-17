SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It was a milestone day for a long-standing event in St. Cloud this weekend. The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, or Pantowners, held its 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet on Sunday. The cooler weather was perfect for strolling the Benton County Fairgrounds to check out all the street rods, antique cars, and classic trucks.

There was also the swap meet for pickers to search out that rusty gold from old street signs, gas pumps, automotive magazines, toys, and vinyl. Plus the crafters' area and delicious fair food. You could even pick up a 50th Anniversary calendar for $2.00 with pictures of some of the cars from the show. The car show costs $8.00 to attend and runs from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Check out the photo gallery of pictures from the show below.

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.

