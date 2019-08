The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club will be hosting the annual Pantowners Car Show and Swap meet Sunday August 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

Fred Mayer and Jim Feneis joined me on WJON today to talk about the event. Listen in.

Jim Feneis is also working on a pair of other community activities with the Zonta House and a benefit for the Tri County Humane Society.