ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to build a new apartment building for low-income residents has been delayed. The St. Cloud Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday night.

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Center City Housing wants to amend the St. Anthony's Catholic Church PUD to allow the construction of a 40-unit apartment building west of 25th Avenue North.

Read More: 40-Unit Apartment Building Proposed For St. Cloud Church Property |

Several residents in that neighborhood spoke out against the project. Commissioner Jared Becker says he lives in that neighborhood, but supports the plan.

The biggest thing is that this is a controlled project. Out of all of the projects that have come across our desk, I do believe that this is one of those that is in the most interest for all of us. It's going to go somewhere in St. Cloud. There's going to be more than one I assume.

The Planning Commission voted six to one to postpone a vote to allow city staff and staff from Center City Housing to answer questions and concerns from the residents. Commissioner Becker was among the six commissioners who voted to postpone a vote.