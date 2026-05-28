ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Elk River. A vehicle was crossing Highway 169 from east to west at County Road 77, while another vehicle was going south on Highway 169.

Two people who were in the vehicle going south were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was 24-year-old Charlica White of Elk River, and her passenger was a 12-year-old boy from Elk River.

The driver of the vehicle crossing the highway, 42-year-old Steven Winegar of Elk River, was not hurt.