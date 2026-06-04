SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Fair is right around the corner, and now is the time to sign up to be a part of the fun.

You should be able to get signed up for Open Class and The Talent Show. We're hoping to build off of last year's success.

Fair Board President Ted Prom says the deadline to sign up for the Talent Show is July 31st. The Open Class pre-registration is due by July 27th.

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They are still looking for commercial vendors with space available in the Sports Arena East and vendors for the Discovery Building.

It's discovery, so if you've got a hobby or something to share. Right now, the Master Gardeners and the Bee Keepers are in there. They will be giving demonstrations throughout the week on what they do. We're looking for a few more that would tie into that.

Prom says the food vendor spaces are full with a waiting list.

This year's Benton County Fair is August 4th through the 9th.