UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of severe storms is possible on Thursday afternoon and evening; however, these storms will greatly depend on the ability of the atmosphere to recover from the Wednesday night storms.

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There will be breaks in the rain, although multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected to continue through Friday across the region. Confidence remains low on the exact timing on Thursday and Friday.

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St. Cloud had some light rain overnight. We're 2.71 inches of precipitation below normal for the year-to-date so far.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map will be updated later on Thursday morning. As of last week's update, 61 percent of the state was abnormally dry and 12 percent is in a moderate drought.