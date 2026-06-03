In just a week, Minnesota's official online job bank will retire its current website and migrate to a new one.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development operates MinnesotaWorks.net, allowing job searchers to search for work, upload resumes, receive job alerts and connect employers across the state.

Unemployed workers collecting benefits have used the site to search for employment.

But that website goes dark next Wednesday, June 10th.

The new state website -- CareerForce.MN.gov -- is already up and running. State officials say it is easier to use, has more resources and is mobile-friendly.

Here's what you need to do to move your resume and profile from the old website to the new one:

Download everything NOW from your account at MinnesotaWorks.net, including:

all resumes

cover letters

work history details

skill lists

certifications

references

copies of any job-search activity records

This is important. State officials say resumes will not be available after June 10.

Then:

Create a job seeker account on CareerForce.MN.gov. Here's how to do it.

Rebuild your profile on the new site. This is a good time to go over all your information and update it as needed.

Save your resume in several places because recreating a resume and all your documents is a pain. And never depend on a single job-search website to help you find work. Keep copies of all your stuff off-line so you have them.

Don't expect your account to migrate to the new website. It may. And then again...

But don't sleep on this. The old website goes away June 10th. Tick, tick, tick...