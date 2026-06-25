ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- We have two more lucky lottery winners in Minnesota.

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The Minnesota State Lottery says there were two big winning tickets sold in Minnesota for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Jubilee Foods store in Madison, and a $50,000 ticket was sold at a Speedway Store on Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night are 13, 14, 16, 21, 38 and the Powerball 14.

The Powerball jackpot was not won, so the estimated prize grows to $348 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

It has been a good week for Minnesota lottery players. On Saturday, June 20th, there was a $100,000 Powerball ticket sold at the Cub Foods in Brooklyn Park. And, on Tuesday, June 23rd, there was a $100,000 Mega Millions ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in St. Joseph.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.