ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge is one of three finalists for appointment to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The governor's merit selection panel was tasked earlier this year to solicit applications, review candidates, and recommend finalists for an upcoming vacancy on the Appeals Court.

The finalists are Judge John Bowen, Judge Nathaniel Welte, and Judge Heather Wynn.

Bowen is chambered in Wright County and serves as the presiding judge on the Wright County Treatment Court and as a delegate to the Minnesota District Judges Association.

Welte is chambered in Stearns County and is assigned to the Stearns County Domestic Violence Court. He has participated in statewide initiatives to advance digital accessibility and improve search warrant applications and orders.

Wynn is chambered in Pine County. She serves as the lead Children's Justice Initiative judge for Pine, Isanti, Chisago, and Kanabec counties.

The panel is recommending the candidates to replace the retiring Appeals Court Judge Michelle Larkin. The seat is designated for Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District.

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