Merit Panel Recommends Court of Appeals Finalists

Kate Swenson, Carrie Ryan Gallia, Rachel Bond, PHOTO courtesy of Office of Governor Tim Walz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Governor's merit selection panel has recommended three finalists for the open Minnesota Court of Appeals position. The panel has recommended Rachel Bond, Carrie Ryan Gallia, and Kate Swenson to Governor Tim Walz.

Bond is a managing attorney in the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender's Office, Gallis is a senior associate general counsel in the University of Minnesota's Office of the General Counsel, and Swenson is a partner at Greene Espel law firm in Minneapolis.

The vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals will occur when Susan Segal retires at the end of this year and the seat is designated for Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

