Sauk Centre Man Loses Appeal on Assault Convictions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former Sauk Centre man who was accused of shooting at police officers has lost an appeal to overturn his conviction.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Kellen will now serve his 20-year prison sentence.

The incident happened in January 2020 after officers received a call from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her husband earlier in the morning. She ultimately got ready and left for work. Once she left the house, the woman called the police. Court records show Kellen was making threatening statements and there was also a nine-year-old inside the house with him.

Officers responded and Kellen told officers he would shoot them if anyone came toward the house. He also was heard saying "This will end one of two ways, you kill me or I will kill one of you."

Negotiations between Kellen and the officers began and the boy was ultimately released.

About 30 minutes later, officers heard a window break and a single gunshot as Kellen continued to make comments he was only coming out in a body bag and wanted to talk to the victim.

No one was hurt.

Kellen eventually agreed to surrender. He was charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer and two counts of felony domestic violence.

Court records show Kellen accepted a plea agreement in July of 2020 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Kellen appealed to have his plea withdrawn and won.

Stearns County prosecutors then tried Kellen on the original charges and Kellen was found guilty on all seven counts. He was sentenced to 20 years in a Minnesota prison.

Kellen again filed an appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals who earlier this month upheld the convictions.

He's expected to be released in 2033.

Ryan Kellen circa 2022 -- Stearns County Jail Ryan Kellen circa 2022 -- Stearns County Jail loading...

