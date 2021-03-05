3rd-Degree Murder Count Could Be Reinstated in Floyd’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death.

A three-judge panel said Friday that the trial judge erred when he rejected a motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin.

The panel says Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of another former officer, Mohamed Noor, in a different case.

The appeals court sent Chauvin's case back for a ruling consistent with its decision on Noor.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Chauvin's trial.