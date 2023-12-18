Hennesy Named Finalist For State Court Of Appeals

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Stearns County Judge has been selected as a finalist for the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Governor Tim Walz's Merit Panel has picked Judge Sarah Hennesy as one of three finalists for the vacancy.

Hennesy was seated as a 7th district judge in 2012 and has been chief judge since 2021. She previously practiced in both appellate and trial courts, as a public defender, and as a criminal defense lawyer.

The other two finalists are Rachel Bond, a managing attorney in the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender, and JaPaul Harris, a judge in the 2nd Judicial District in Ramsey County. The Court of Appeals vacancy occurred when Judge Jeffrey M. Byran resigned.

