Governor Walz Appoints Frisch As Chief Judge For Court of Appeals

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced the appointment of Jennifer Frisch as Chief Judge for the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Frisch will serve the remainder of Chief Judge Segal's term set to expire on October 31st of next year.

She was appointed by Governor Walz to the Court of Appeals in 2020 and previously served as assistant chief judge in the Second Judicial District. Governor Walz says Frisch is a remarkable leader who has the wisdom and compassion to guide the Minnesota Court of Appeals through the challenges ahead.

The Governor also appointed Rachel Bond to the Court of Appeals. Bond will replace the vacancy that will occur when Chief Judge Segal retires.

