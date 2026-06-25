ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's exports were down in the first quarter of this year.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reports that exports were valued at $5.8 billion in the first quarter, an 8 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year. That is a $504 million decline.

DEED says the decline is due in part to uncertainty tied to federal actions. The drop was driven by a significant decline in exports of mineral fuel and oil to Canada, which was down $628 million. The downward trends in mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada have persisted since the second quarter of 2025.

If you exclude the impact of mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada, the state's other exports actually grew two percent overall in the first quarter. Gains to Mexico of 18 percent offset the steep declines to Canada, which were down 41 percent. Asian markets dipped three percent, including a slide of 23 percent in exports to China.

European markets were up 11 percent. Electrical equipment, a leading export category for the state, was up 26 percent. Oil seeds, grain, and fertilizers were up 45 percent.