Storms Weakened Just Before Hitting St. Cloud But Left Gusty Skies Behind
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of severe storms rumbled through much of northwestern and central Minnesota Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings west of the Tri-County area in parts of Pope, Stevens, Morrison, Douglas, and Todd counties at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Additional severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Stearns County, Benton County, Todd County, and Mille Lacs County from 10:00 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. The long line of strong-to-severe storms was capable of producing 60-mile-per-hour winds and small hail.
The severe thunderstorm warnings were allowed to expire at 10:45 p.m. as the storm weakened just prior to entering central Stearns County and the St. Cloud metro area.
However, the storm pushed through the Tri-County area with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. There were no damage reports available at the time of this publication.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Benton, Morrison, and Stearns County until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
There is another chance for severe thunderstorm activity on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says exactly where the front stalls out on Tuesday will determine where the threat for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall will set up Tuesday night.
The greatest severe risk will be from damaging wind gusts, though a tornado or two will be possible in west central MN during the late afternoon.
Training thunderstorms will be possible to the north of a stalled out boundary Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding.
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