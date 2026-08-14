St. Cloud State University Athletic Director Holly Schreiner is a home town girl made good. Holly is the next featured person on WJON's My Life Series. Holly was born in Central Minnesota and grew up in Sauk Rapids. Her father worked at the paper mill in Sartell until it shutdown and her mom stayed at home, was a hairdresser, and then went to St. Cloud Technical and Community College to work in admissions fulltime. Holly has one brother, who went to St. Cloud State. He and his wife currently work live in Rogers and work for General Mills.

Photo - Holly Schreiner Photo - Holly Schreiner

Early Years

Holly grew up playing lots of different sports including hockey when very few girls did. She played for club team as the only girl on an all boys team. Holly also participated in volleyball, softball, track, golf, tennis and basketball. She played catcher in softball and played both at the net and in the backline for volleyball. Holly says she really excelled in volleyball and became more of a backline performer due to her lack of height. She also remembers watching her brother play hockey in high school in Sauk Rapids.

SCSU

After graduation from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 1996, Holly enrolled at St. Cloud State University with the expectation to pursue a business degree. She realized a business wasn't a good fit so she switched her major to speech communication and graduated with a speech communication degree. While at SCSU she had a work study job at the hockey center. After graduation she was offered a full-time job continuing her work at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Holly held that job for 5 years before transitioning to Athletics at SCSU working in compliance.

Beginning of SCSU Career

Holly's experience as a student, work study employee, game day support, facility work and then in the athletic department gave her a vast amount of experience into SCSU day to day athletics. Holly says "everything I've done has been a good learning opportunity and there's nothing that I won't try to do". She says all the positions she's held prior to becoming athletic director at SCSU has helped prepare for the job she currently has.

Photo - Holly Schreiner Photo - Holly Schreiner

Family Life

Holly met her husband, Scott while they were both worked in athletics at SCSU. Scott worked as Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions from 2005-2012 Holly was the Director of Compliance at that time. Scott became the Vice President and part-owner of the St. Cloud Rox in 2012. Scott and Holly have 2 daughters and they reside in Cold Spring.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Holly Schreiner, click below.