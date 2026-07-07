Six People Walked Away Unhurt After A Small Plane Skidded Down Pine River Runway
PINE RIVER (WJON News) -- Six people, including three children, escaped injury after a small plane made an emergency landing at Pine River Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a landing gear malfunction forced the 1984 Beechcraft Bonanza to skid along the runway before coming to a stop. The airport was temporarily closed while crews removed the aircraft and cleared debris.
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The 71-year-old pilot from Pella, Iowa, and five passengers were not hurt. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the landing gear failure.
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