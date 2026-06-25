ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's Thursday, and that means another Lunch by the Lake.

The city of St. Cloud is hosting the event on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside of City Hall next to Lake George/Eastman Park.

Food from Under the Hood, Mr. Twisty, and Brick Oven Pizza will be available for you to buy.

This is the second week of the seven-week Lunch by the Lake series.