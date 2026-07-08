Volunteer Fire Departments Are Getting New Gear Thanks to Farm Lender
SUN PRAIRIE, WI (WJON News) -- A total of 50 Minnesota fire departments and first responder organizations are sharing in nearly $340,000 in grant money.
Compeer Financial is awarding each department grants worth up to $7,500 for critical equipment to improve response times, strengthen firefighter safety, and expand local rescue capabilities.
Compeer Financial says that as a rural-based business, the company understands the financial strain volunteer emergency response departments are under.
Some of the departments receiving grants include the Foley Fire Department, Freeport Fire Department, Little Falls Fire Department, Pierz Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, and St. Martin Fire & Rescue Department.
Since the program's inception in 2018, Compeer Financial has awarded more than $5,750,000 to departments in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
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