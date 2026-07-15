PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were killed, and one person is critically hurt in a head-on collision.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 95 near Princeton in Mille Lacs County. A Honda HRV was going west on Highway 95, just east of 75th Avenue, when it crossed over the center line, striking a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling east. A Nissan Altima traveling behind the Jetta was struck by a tire from one of the other vehicles.

The driver of the Jetta, 60-year-old Jeffrey Geisler of Princeton, died. Two of his passengers, 16-year-old Steven Geisler and 57-year-old Susan Geisler, both of Princeton, were also killed. A passenger in the Jetta, 18-year-old Janessa Geisler of Princeton, was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 80-year-old Marilyn Marshall of Princeton, also died in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, 60-year-old Nadean Gross of Princeton, was not hurt.