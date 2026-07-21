LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Some more big changes are on the way for a popular Central Minnesota event. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is making two updates to the show's setup. The first major change is vendor booths will no longer be placed along Highway 27 or Broadway.

2026 marks the 53rd year of the craft fair in Little Falls.

Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Purva Watten says the move will improve safety:

"It just gets to be a little bit congested, so we're just making a few safety improvements, and we're very excited about that too, so they are getting placed throughout the fair, so it's going to look nicer, busier, fuller, and more compact, so it will be a lot easier for people to navigate as well."

The other change is the Marketplace portion of the fair will move from the west side of Little Falls to the east side along First Street SE between Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and Nouis Home Care.

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There will be over 600 vendors at this year's Arts and Crafts Fair.

Watten says the changes will greatly improve the fair experience for everyone:

"It's going to have a really nice flow for people to walk around. You won't have to go from one point of the town to another now to experience the entire fair. You can experience the entire fair in a smaller, much more compact area, without having to walk a lot."

In addition, the fair is offering free bus rides to the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum's Grand Opening. Fairgoers will be able to hop on the bus by the Police Station downtown. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair and the museum's grand opening both take place on September 12th and 13th.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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