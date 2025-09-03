LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It will be a weekend of crafts, crafts, and more crafts with two big shows taking place. The annual Old Creamery Arts and Craft Show in Rice, and the longstanding Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair are both this weekend. Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Purva Watten says the annual event is like a holiday weekend, and people come from all over:

"We had a few people from Canada that came in for the fair and they were having just a fun time and they happened to hear about the fair on the radio and they wanted to come check it out and they were here from Toronto so they were very interesting and very cool that people from all over the place, even other countries, are coming to this, how exciting."

How many vendors will be at the 2025 fair and what is new for this year?

Watten says they have over 550 vendors this year, with 100 of them being new. She says some of the new trending items for 2025 include stained glass, resin art, and some new food options, too. Watten says trying to find out what will be trendy from year to year is hard to do:

"So trends are something that we definitely see every year, and they're kind of hard to predict, but it's basically what we see people buy, so someone might be walking around with one ornament, and then you start seeing that, all of a sudden, everyone has that similar ornament, but we're definitely seeing that come true."

Watten says clothing, soaps, and wood crafts are always popular. New for the 2025 fair, the city will block off 1st Street SE and 1st Street NE to traffic for the first time. The new setup will allow vendor stalls in the middle of the street and make it easier for people to get around. The fair typically takes up a 10-block radius of downtown Little Falls and runs on both Saturday and Sunday.

