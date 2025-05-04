LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota art fair has been recognized for its community impact. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair has been named the "Community Event of the Year" by the Mid-America Chamber Executives (MACE).

Established in 1973, the craft fair was honored for its growth into a cornerstone event for the Little Falls Community. Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the arts and crafts fair attracts over 580 vendors from 17 states and sees over 100,000 people attend each year. Little Falls Chamber CEO Purva Watten says it is amazing to see the whole community come together to make the fair happen, and it is a vital community tradition that uplifts area businesses and nonprofits alike.

Many nonprofits help make the fair go by managing parking, hydration stations, and clean up. The 2025 Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair will take place on September 6th and 7th.

