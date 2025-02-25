Little Falls’ Koelsch Named 2025 Tourism Emerging Leader
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota city's marketing director has been recognized as an emerging leader. Little Falls Area Chamber and Tourism's Marketing Director Sabrina Koelsch has received the 2025 Explore Minnesota Tourism's Emerging Leader Award.
Koelsch was honored in large part for her work promoting the annual Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. She helped the fair expand by over 100 new vendors, developed a user-friendly website, and launched a social media campaign among other accomplishments.
The Explore Minnesota Emerging Leader Award recognizes an individual who has joined Minnesota's tourism industry within the last five years and exhibits a passion for Minnesota's tourism and hospitality industry.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls