Little Falls’ Koelsch Named 2025 Tourism Emerging Leader

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota city's marketing director has been recognized as an emerging leader. Little Falls Area Chamber and Tourism's Marketing Director Sabrina Koelsch has received the 2025 Explore Minnesota Tourism's Emerging Leader Award.

Koelsch was honored in large part for her work promoting the annual Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. She helped the fair expand by over 100 new vendors, developed a user-friendly website, and launched a social media campaign among other accomplishments.

The Explore Minnesota Emerging Leader Award recognizes an individual who has joined Minnesota's tourism industry within the last five years and exhibits a passion for Minnesota's tourism and hospitality industry.

