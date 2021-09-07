Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair Returns this Weekend

LITTLE FALLS -- Thousands of people will be heading to Little Falls this weekend for the 48th Arts & Crafts Fair.

This is also the 9th annual Market Place Fair for vendors who don't make their own products. There is also a Car Show & Swap Meet, an Antiques and Collectibles Fair and Farmers Markets both days.

Little Falls Chamber President and CEO Deb Boelz says with over 100,000 people coming to the event over the two days it has a huge economic impact on not just Little Falls but the entire region.

We know that our local brick-and-mortar stores do very well. Our bars and restaurants are full. Our hotels are full, we fill hotels rooms into St. Cloud, and Brainerd, Wadena, Grand Casino Mille Lacs is usually full this weekend.

Boelz says the event ranks as one of the largest of its kind in the upper Midwest.

Boelz says they have over 500 craft vendors coming. They'll be set up in a 10 block area around the downtown.

We are one of the largest in the surrounding eight states. We rival the Cranberry Festival in Wisconsin, there's will be next weekend. So, yeah, it is a big event for a lot of people. We are still drawing vendors from 25 states.

The event is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. this Saturday and from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. this Sunday in and around downtown Little Falls.

