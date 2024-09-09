LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The 51st annual Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair has come and gone over the weekend which is another sure sign that summer is coming to a close. The fair featured over 550 vendors from 17 states.

One of the big trends at this year's fair was freeze-tried candy with over 6 booths displaying the goodies. Another new trend was many more food vendors selling take-home items like spices, licorice, syrups, and more. Sasquatch was popular at a number of booths as well.

As always there was a little something for everyone with paintings, woodworking, alpaca clothing, metal crafts, and pottery. Check out the gallery of pictures from the 51st craft show below.

