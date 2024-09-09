It Was A Perfect Weekend For Little Falls Craft Show [PHOTO GALLERY]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The 51st annual Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair has come and gone over the weekend which is another sure sign that summer is coming to a close. The fair featured over 550 vendors from 17 states.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
One of the big trends at this year's fair was freeze-tried candy with over 6 booths displaying the goodies. Another new trend was many more food vendors selling take-home items like spices, licorice, syrups, and more. Sasquatch was popular at a number of booths as well.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
As always there was a little something for everyone with paintings, woodworking, alpaca clothing, metal crafts, and pottery. Check out the gallery of pictures from the 51st craft show below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

