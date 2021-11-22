Massive Craft Fair Happening at Long Prairie High School Saturday

There is no better place to shop on Small Business Saturday than the Long Prairie Arts and Crafts Fair. This annual event has been held at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School for 30 years and continues to be a big draw for both vendors and shoppers alike:

This event happens one day a year and brings in over 150 exhibitors. It takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It a great place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

This craft fair is one that I have attended my whole life. Every year my mom, grandma, sister and I would head to the high school and shop through the commons area and gymnasiums. The areas are packed full of local vendors and artisans offering items that make the perfect unique gifts.

Author and artists Nancy Leasman recently wrote an article detailing the history of this craft fair, and how it started with one woman's dream of a holiday craft show in her hometown of Long Prairie. It was all started by Diane Brandes, who just this year is passing the craft show onto the Long Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

In the spring of 1992, Diane set out to recruit crafters to come to the show she was planning for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. She put on hundreds of miles recruiting crafters and artists, and when the day finally came she had 75 different vendors set up in the high school gym. It only grew from there, with the second year hosting 270 vendors. As the event grew, there was one point where over 100 crafters were just on the waiting list to get into this show.

After not being able to happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, there is much anticipation for this event to return to the Long Prairie area.

This year the show will be on November 27 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School (510 9th St. NE in Long Prairie). 150 vendors will be on display, stocked to the brim with treasures, one-of-a-kind handmade items, and gifts galore. Come on out and support these creators for Small Business Saturday!

