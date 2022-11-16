Take a Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride Through a Christmas Tree Farm in Grey Eagle
You can live out your Hallmark movie fantasies at this Christmas tree farm in Grey Eagle. Cornerstone Pines is once again offering Horse Drawn Sleigh / Wagon Rides during this upcoming holiday season.
Take a horse-drawn sleigh/wagon ride through groomed trails of majestic oaks, ponds, deer trails and other wildlife.
The rides are provided by Horse Power Acres. Here is a schedule of when the sleigh rides will be offered this year:
Saturday, November 26: 11am-5pm
Sunday, November 27: Noon-5pm
Saturday, December 3: 11am-5pm
Sunday, December 4: Noon-5pm
Saturday, December 10: 11am-5pm
Santa will also be on location all those days from 12:30 - 4:30 PM for kids to get him their Christmas wish lists.
In addition to the enchanting rides through the woods, Cornerstone Pines is also offering a Santa's Workshop station where kids can play with toys and write letters to Santa, Straw Tunnels to play in, a petting zoo, a sledding hill (bring your own gear) and Mrs. Claus's cottage where kids can warm up, read a book, and make a craft.
If you are looking for a one-stop-location for all things Christmas, Cornerstone Pines is the place to be this season. Who wouldn't want to pretend they are the main character in a Hallmark movie?
