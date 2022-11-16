You can live out your Hallmark movie fantasies at this Christmas tree farm in Grey Eagle. Cornerstone Pines is once again offering Horse Drawn Sleigh / Wagon Rides during this upcoming holiday season.

Take a horse-drawn sleigh/wagon ride through groomed trails of majestic oaks, ponds, deer trails and other wildlife.

The rides are provided by Horse Power Acres. Here is a schedule of when the sleigh rides will be offered this year:

Saturday, November 26: 11am-5pm

Sunday, November 27: Noon-5pm

Saturday, December 3: 11am-5pm

Sunday, December 4: Noon-5pm

Saturday, December 10: 11am-5pm

Santa will also be on location all those days from 12:30 - 4:30 PM for kids to get him their Christmas wish lists.

In addition to the enchanting rides through the woods, Cornerstone Pines is also offering a Santa's Workshop station where kids can play with toys and write letters to Santa, Straw Tunnels to play in, a petting zoo, a sledding hill (bring your own gear) and Mrs. Claus's cottage where kids can warm up, read a book, and make a craft.

If you are looking for a one-stop-location for all things Christmas, Cornerstone Pines is the place to be this season. Who wouldn't want to pretend they are the main character in a Hallmark movie?

