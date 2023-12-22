Kick-Off 2024 With A Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride Through The Forest

A lot of people have already begun planning their 2024. If you are one of those people looking for some fun and exciting things to do in the New Year, here is something that you might find interesting. A horse-drawn sleigh ride through a Minnesota forest.

The Minnesota Historical Society is behind the sleigh rides, and it sounds like a fun time. The Minnesota Historical Society website describes the sleigh rides as:

"Experience the magic of winter with a horse-drawn sleigh ride at the Forest History Center! Picture yourself bundled up in warm blankets, gliding through the snow-covered woods behind a team of gentle draft horses. The rhythmic sound of their hooves against the snow, the crisp winter air, and the breathtaking scenery will create a truly unforgettable experience.

Each ride includes a chance to warm up around the stove with hot cocoa in the historic logging camp."

The sleigh rides are available on Saturdays at 10 am, 11:30 am, 1 pm, and 2:30 pm, through February 24, 2024. Each ride is an hour long, and the cost to ride isn't incredibly high, but it is a little steep at $25 per person or $20 for members of the Minnesota Historical Society. Kids 4 and under will ride for free.

Each ride can accommodate 16 people. You should know that these sleigh rides happen even if there isn't snow. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, "if there’s not enough snow, a horse-drawn trolley ride may be substituted."

The downside is it's kind of a hike to get to the sleigh ride from St. Cloud. The rides only happen up in Grand Rapids at the Forest History Center, here is the address, 2609 County Road 76 Grand Rapids

For those interested in booking a sleigh ride tickets are available until 4pm the Friday before the ride, here is a link to the ticketing website.

Giddy up Minnesota!

