Motorcyclist Killed in Long Prairie Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 93 in Long Prairie.

The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going east on County Road 93 when it failed to yield to a motorcycle heading south on County Road 11.

The driver of the motorcycle, John Terfehr, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, James Leroux, was not hurt.

Authorities say the investigation remains active.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.